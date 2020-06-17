CSA to trial unique three-team limited overs fixture to kick off South Africa's return to cricket

Image Source : GETTY The Solidarity Cup will begin from June 27

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced an experimental yet an exhibition event of a three-team limited-overs fixture to kick of the return of the sports in the nation. The event will comprise three teams of eight players each - Kingfishers, Hawks, and Eagles - where all will play against each other in what will be called the Solidarity Cup.

AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will be the three captains. No players will be compelled to participate in the event which will become June 27 at the Supersport Park.

As per the format of the tournment, the matches will be of a total 12 overs with six per innings and they will face both opponents in the field. On dismissal of the seventh batsman, he can carry on as the last remaining batsman, but can only score in even numbers.

"It's been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love," CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith said. "I know that the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup. It's a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good. We are proud to partner with 3TeamCricket on this project."

The teams

Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (capt.), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Kites: Quinton de Kock (capt.), Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje

Eagles: AB de Villiers (capt.), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi

