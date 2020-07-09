Cricket South Africa to find new expression to stand in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES While the cricketers won't be wearing the logo in the 3TC exhibition match, CSA is finding new expressions to support 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

24 South African cricketers who will be participating in the exhibition 3TC match will be supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign - even when they will not be wearing the campaign logo on their shirts.

The logo has been worn by players in the Premier League and the cricketers participating in the first Test between England and West Indies have also been wearing the logo on their jerseys.

"We are discussing various ways of handling it. The kit has gone to print already. We need to figure out how we can be effective about it, authentic and spread the messages that are meaningful to us as South Africans and how it affects us on a daily basis," ESPNCricinfo quoted Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket as saying.

The 3TC match will be played on July 18, which is also the birthday of the first elected president of a fully representative democratic elections in South Africa, Nelson Mandela. On this day, people across the country are asked to spend 67 minutes of their day to help others. 67 is the number of years Mandela spent fighting for the independence of South Africa.

Commenting further, Smith said that they're finding ways to stand in support of the movement.

"We are all in our own little pockets and I think it's important that in the future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the Black Lives Matter movement," he added.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum after the death of US citizen George Floyd. He died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

The incident triggered mass protests in the United States. Soon, people from across the globe joined the movement. In the Premier League, players from all the clubs took the knee at the beginning of the game to support the movement. The same was done by players from the England and West Indies ahead of the start of the match on Wednesday.T

