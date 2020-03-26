COVID-19: Maharashtra Cricket Association to donate Rs 50 Lakh to state government

Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Mumbai Published on: March 26, 2020 16:11 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

The MCA has decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to state government in its fight against coronavirus, and has also offered its properties including the Wankhede Stadium for quarantine facility.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Maharastra government in its fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik told PTI that the city's cricket body conducted it's Apex Council meeting on Thursday in which it authorised the President and Secretary to decide the donation amount.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"Accordingly we decided to donate Rs 50 lakh," said Naik.

A MCA Apex Council member said that the amount will be donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The member also said that the MCA is also ready to give its properties including the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai for quarantine in case the government requires it.

Maharastra is one of the most affected states in the country due to the Coronavirus with 124 positive cases reported till Thursday afternoon.

