Coronavirus: Australia's Kane Richardson quarantined, to miss first ODI against New Zealand

Australian bowler Kane Richardson has been quarantined after he reported a sore throat ahead of the side's first ODI against New Zealand in Sydney.

Cricket Australia, in a statement, said that the bowler is being tested for the disease.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a press release on cricket.com.au read.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes."

Earlier, Cricket Australia also announced that the women's team's international tour to South Africa has also been postponed indefinitely. The men's team ODI series against New Zealand will also being played behind closed doors.

The coronavirus has had a major impact in sporting events around the world. While the Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga have been suspended, the Premier League in England is also likely to come to a standstill after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive of COVID-19.