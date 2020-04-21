Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Dent extends stay at Gloucestershire till 2023

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent has signed a three-year extension at the club that will see him remain in Bristol until the end of the 2023 season.

Dent has been club captain for two full seasons and is one of Gloucestershire's longest-serving players despite just being 29.

"I'm extremely excited to have signed a new three-year extension with the club. I love playing for Gloucestershire and I think we've got a great squad who can do great things in the coming years, so it's fantastic to be extending my time here," Dent said.

"Fingers crossed we are able to get out on the field this year and hopefully, if we do, we get to see all our supporters at the Bristol County Ground," he added.

The 2019 season was the third in which he surpassed 1,000 first-class runs, finishing with the third highest runs total in Division Two and earning him the Gloucestershire Batsman of the Year award for the second year running.

Head coach Richard Dawson said: "It is fantastic news that Chris has signed a contract extension at Gloucestershire. He has improved year on year to become a high-class top order batsman and a vital and well-respected member of the Club, having come through the academy system."

"He has now been a part of some winning sides here at Gloucestershire and the team have gone from strength to strength since he took over the captaincy. I'm looking forward to seeing him get his first runs in the First Division and kicking on from there," he added.

Dent made his debut for Gloucestershire against Nottinghamshire in a List A match at the end of the 2009 season although he did not bat or bowl in the match.

However, at the beginning of the 2010 campaign he announced himself to the Gloucestershire fans batting at number three in the County Championship and coming in at number five in T20 competition.

Since then Dent has gone on to hit 18 centuries for Gloucestershire, the most of any active player, which puts him 23rd in the all-time centuries list for Gloucestershire.

