'Can't say in one line what Rahul bhai means to me': Cheteshwar Pujara hails Indian batting legend

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on how Rahul Dravid's advice aided him in gaining clarity on his goals.

Cheteshwar Pujara has said that he "cannot say in one line" on what Rahul Dravid means to him, adding that the former Indian batsman has been an inspiration in his career - both on-and-off the field.

Pujara has often been likened with Dravid due to similarities in their playing style. The Indian batsman, who succeeded Dravid at the no.3 spot in the Test batting lineup, plays with similar grit and patience which had been the hallmark of the former Indian captain.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Pujara revealed that Dravid taught him the importance of switching off from cricket.

"He helped me understand the importance of switching off from cricket. I had the same thought, more or less, but when I spoke to him, it gave me a lot of clarity about it and I was sure of what I needed to do," said Pujara.

"I also saw in county cricket how they keep personal and professional lives separate. I value that advice a lot. Many people consider me to be focused. Yes, I am focused, But I also know when to switch off. There is life beyond cricket."

In his illustrious international career, Dravid amassed 13288 runs in 164 Tests and 10889 runs in 344 ODIs. He also captained India in 79 ODIs, winning 42 of them, which includes the world record of 14 successive wins while chasing. "I cannot say in one line what Rahul bhai means to me. He has always been an inspiration, and will remain one," Pujara said.

Pujara acknowledged that there are similarities in batting styles between him and Dravid, but insisted that he never tried to copy him.

"There is a similarity in our games, but that's not because of my fascination with him. That came mainly through my experiences with Saurashtra, where I learned that scoring a hundred alone isn't enough, you have to carry your team," he said.

"That is how I learned responsibility - it is about helping my team to raise a big total, and for that I ought to attach importance to my wicket. I learned that from my junior cricket days with Saurashtra, which was a weaker team in domestic cricket."

