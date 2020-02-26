Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam picks up 10 wickets in women's U-19 domestic ODI. Watch

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam picks up 10 wickets in women's U-19 domestic ODI. Watch

Kashvee Gautam picked up 10 wickets for 12 runs from 4.5 overs in a women's U-19 domestic ODI match.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 14:12 IST
Kashvee Gautam
Image Source : TWITTER

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam picks up 10 wickets in women's U-19 domestic ODI. Watch

Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam did an Anil Kumble by picking up 10 wickets in 4.5 overs to seal a 161-run win for her side against Arunachal Pradesh in a women's Under-19 One Day Trophy at KSRM College Ground here on Tuesday.

She became the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match.

Besides, Gautam, who is also the skipper of Chandigarh, top-scored with a 68-ball 49.

Kumble is the only Indian to have achieved the feat in international cricket when he scalped all 10 wickets against Pakistan in a Test match in New Delhi in 1999.

Other cricketers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings are Debasish Mohanty in 2001 and Rex Singh in 2019, all in red ball cricket.

Defending 186 for 4, Gautam started for the winners, registering a hat-trick by her name to bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for 25.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News