CAB organizes webinar on 'Staying fit during a pandemic'

Image Source : CAB Clinical dietitians Priyanka Jaiswal and Meenu Agarwal on Monday had two separate sessions with U-23 and U-19 girls about ‘knowing your food during lockdown'.

While the nationwide lockdown is keeping the players away from games and practice, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is leaving no stones unturned to help them keep up with the fitness level and recently it organised sessions with dietitians for U-19, U-23 women's players.

Clinical dietitians Priyanka Jaiswal and Meenu Agarwal on Monday had two separate sessions with U-23 and U-19 girls about ‘knowing your food during lockdown'.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya told CAB Media: "Staying fit during a pandemic' webinars are being organised as health of the players has come into focus due to coronavirus outbreak, and one has to be careful about boosting immunity and staying healthy.

"At this point, it can only happen when there is a proper mix of all food items. Also, dressing up in team jerseys for the workouts and webinars, asking colleagues to join digitally and doing it together can help keep the players connected with the game."

CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly said, "The cricketers had fruitful sessions with the dieticians. While practicing on the field and as a team is the best way, we have to find new avenues of keeping them charged under these unusual circumstances.

"Since these players are locked up at home and are deprived of the physical exertion they need a scientific diet not to put on weight yet stay healthy. These sessions will help them in the long run."

The country has been in nationwide lockdown since March 24 and it has been extended twice due to increase in COVID-19 cases. The current lockdown is slated to end on May 17.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage