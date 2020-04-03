Brad Hogg picks his all-time Test XI; includes Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Sachin Tendulkar

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Friday picked his all-time Test playing XI which even includes players from the yesteryears. Hogg picked when asked by one of his fans on Twitter. The Aussie named his 11 while also picking two others to form a 13-member squad.

Hogg's team, barring the two extras comprises four from West Indies, two apiece from Pakistan, England and India and one from Australia. And from the two others, both are from West Indies.

Brad Hogg's all-time Test playing XI: Javed Miandad, Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, David Gower, Jake Russell, Imran Khan, Joel Garner, Malcom Marshell, Shane Warne.

"If I could go back in time, these were my favourites to watch. Greenidge and Haynes 2 others," he added.

Hogg has been quite busy on Twitter amid the coronavirus spread that has put world sports to a halt.

Indian Premier League has been suspended until April 15 and most international fixture slated to be held in the next two months are shrouded with uncertainty.