Brad Hogg picks his all-time Test XI; includes Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Friday picked his all-time Test playing XI which even includes players from the yesteryears. Hogg picked when asked by one of his fans on Twitter. The Aussie named his 11 while also picking two others to form a 13-member squad.
Hogg's team, barring the two extras comprises four from West Indies, two apiece from Pakistan, England and India and one from Australia. And from the two others, both are from West Indies.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Brad Hogg's all-time Test playing XI: Javed Miandad, Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, David Gower, Jake Russell, Imran Khan, Joel Garner, Malcom Marshell, Shane Warne.
"If I could go back in time, these were my favourites to watch. Greenidge and Haynes 2 others," he added.
Javed Miandad.— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 3, 2020
Sunil Gavaskar
Viv Richards
Brian Lara
Sachin Tendulkar
David Gower
Jake Russsell
Imran Khan
Joel Garner
Malcom Marshell
Shane Warne
If I could go back in time, these were my favourites to watch. Greenidge and Haynes 2 others https://t.co/yD65yLYP29
Hogg has been quite busy on Twitter amid the coronavirus spread that has put world sports to a halt.
Indian Premier League has been suspended until April 15 and most international fixture slated to be held in the next two months are shrouded with uncertainty.