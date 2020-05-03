Image Source : TWITTER: @KKRIDERS 'Before my final IPL game, I'd tell Shah Rukh that..': Andre Russell reveals farewell wish at KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League history with two title reigns. Caribbean allrounder Andre Russell has played a major role in KKR' success since he joined the franchise. He has been exceptional with both bat and ball and took KKR to victory line on his own.

The franchise has always backed Russell, even when he was banned for a doping violation in 2017, KKR retained him for a hefty amount.

Recently, Russell said that he wants to retire from IPL with KKR, and he would like to have an emotional farewell at the Eden Gardens. The 32-year-old wants to bid-goodbye to KKR in footballers' like fashion.

"Just like players in big (football) leagues like English Premier League, or the Basketball guys (at NBA) retiring from the sport say 'okay, this is my last game' and they wave goodbye to the crowd -- I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career," Russell said in an interview published on KKR's official website.

"I'd say, Listen, Shah Rukh (KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan), all the KKR staff, everyone. This will be my last IPL and the last home game playing in Kolkata.' It would be such an emotional moment.

Russell feels he is attached to KKR and he is not sure whether he will cry or not in his last game for the franchise.

"I sometimes watch videos and I see footballers crying and I'm wondering if I would actually cry, but that's the special thing about playing at a club for so long and getting so attached," he said.

The 2019 IPL was the best for Russell as he was at his destructive best throughout that season. Russell slammed 510 runs in 14 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 204.81. He was also adjourned as the Most Valuable Player of 2019 IPL.

