BCCI yet to take decision on IPL schedule amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement and cancellation of many sporting events around the world. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin on March 29, there have been concerns over the tournament going as per the schedule.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that 'no decision' has been taken over the tournament so far.

"There's still time for IPL. As of now, no decision has been taken. We are monitoring the situation; we will take all the precautions," BCCI said, as told to ANI.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also insisted that there is no question about IPL being postponed.

"IPL is very much on. Everywhere, the tournaments are going on. England are already in Sri Lanka. South Africa are here. There are no issues,” Ganguly had said.

“County teams are travelling all over the world. They are travelling to Abu Dhabi, UAE to play. So there is no problem."

On Saturday, Maharashtra Government's health minister, Rajesh Tope suggested that IPL can be postponed to avoid mass gathering.

"There is always a possible danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when large numbers of people gather in one place... Such (IPL) events can always be organised later," Tope told mediapersons.