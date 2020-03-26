BCCI uses cricket references to issue 'friendly guide' to tackle coronavirus

Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
The BCCI on Thursday wittily used cricket references to issue a guide to tackle COVID-19.

New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 12:04 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all sporting events to come to a standstill. While the cricketers are using the time off the field to interact with fans on social media, the official accounts of cricket boards across the world are also going creative with their online activites.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia simulated an ODI match against New Zealand on a popular cricket PC game and posted the match online. Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was the last international action in the sport before COVID-19 forced a halt on cricketing action.

Fight Against Coronavirus

On Thursday, BCCI, too, posted a series of witty tweets as they issued a guide for fans on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They used cricket references to make their point.

Here are the tweets:

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown amid the fight against coronavirus. While Indian men's cricket team's ODI series against South Africa was called off due to the outbreak, the IPL was also suspended till April 15.

