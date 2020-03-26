BCCI uses cricket references to issue 'friendly guide' to tackle coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI The BCCI on Thursday wittily used cricket references to issue a guide to tackle COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all sporting events to come to a standstill. While the cricketers are using the time off the field to interact with fans on social media, the official accounts of cricket boards across the world are also going creative with their online activites.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia simulated an ODI match against New Zealand on a popular cricket PC game and posted the match online. Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was the last international action in the sport before COVID-19 forced a halt on cricketing action.

On Thursday, BCCI, too, posted a series of witty tweets as they issued a guide for fans on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

They used cricket references to make their point.

Here are the tweets:

How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide😎 pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

✅ Stay indoors 🏠

❌ DO NOT venture out pic.twitter.com/9AXCrOIeLG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands🧤 pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Help with household chores 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Pass on important information to everyone🗣️ pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown amid the fight against coronavirus. While Indian men's cricket team's ODI series against South Africa was called off due to the outbreak, the IPL was also suspended till April 15.