BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wears same blazer he wore as India captain

Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly attended his first press conference as the BCCI President wearing the same blazer which he wore as the Indian captain.

Sourav Ganguly addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday after formally taking charge as the president of BCCI. He addressed the various aspects surrounding Indian cricket during the interaction.

However, what was hard to miss at his maiden press interaction after taking charge was the India blazer that he was wearing.

"I got it when I was captain of India but I did not realise that it is so loose. But I decided I will wear it," he said as scribes chuckled.

Sourav Ganguly was named the captain of the Indian team in 2000 during a time when the sport was rocked by match-fixing scandal. However, he led the revival and reinstated people's faith in the game, leading India to success at home and abroad.

Under his captaincy, India were the joint-winners of the Champions Trophy in 2002, and also famously defeated England at their home in the Natwest Trophy. A year later, the side reached the final of the World Cup.

"I will do it the way I know, I will do it the way which I feel is best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility. Corruption-free and same for all BCCI. That's the way I led India and that's the way I will take this organisation forward," Sourav Ganguly said during the press conference.

The BCCI President will meet current Indian captain Virat Kohli on October 24.