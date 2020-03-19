'Smile is the way to be': BCCI shares throwback picture of MS Dhoni

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI BCCI shared a picture of former Indian captain MS Dhoni on their official social media profiles.

With international cricket coming to a standstill and the Indian Premier League being postponed till April 15, the BCCI is posting throwback pictures to indulge fans with their official social media handles.

On Thursday, BCCI posted a throwback picture of MS Dhoni with caption, "Smile is the way to be."

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 when Chennai Super Kings were to take Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL. However, the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Smile is the way to be 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ugUwyLVpj4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2020

The former Indian captain has been out of action since the 2019 World Cup. He made himself unavailable for the India's home season, and continued to remain absent for the away tour to New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place in BCCI'S Central Contract list.

While Rishabh Pant originally replaced Dhoni as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs squad, KL Rahul has since taken over the position following inconsistent performances from Pant.

Dhoni, meanwhile, who began training with the Chennai Super Kings side to prepare for the IPL, has returned to his home after the postponement of the tournament.