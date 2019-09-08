'Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga': Shikhar Dhawan cheekily tells Sanju Samson after blow to neck

Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
Shikhar Dhawan is known for banter on the field, and he didn't shy away from sharing a laugh with Sanju Samson even as he was hit by a bouncer on the neck during India A's game against South Africa A.

Thiruvananthapuram Published on: September 08, 2019 0:00 IST
Shikhar Dhawan is known for banter on the field, and he didn't shy away from sharing a laugh with Sanju Samson even as he was hit by a bouncer on the neck during India A's game against South Africa A.

Shikhar Dhawan never shies away from sharing a laugh on the pitch and it seems that never changes even if he gets hit on the neck by a searing bouncer.

Sanju Samson, who batted with Dhawan during India A's fifth one day match against South Africa A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, said that Dhawan asked him to see if the ball was broken after coping it on the neck during the match.

Dhawan uploaded a video of the incident on his Instagram handle. He was attempting a scoop shot wide outside off stump and bowler Beuran Hendricks followed him through with a short delivery. It hit Dhawan on the neck but he was able to continue playing after the mandatory concussion test.

We fall, we break, we fail... But then... WE RISE, WE HEAL, WE OVERCOME.

Samson said in a comment on the video: "After getting hit he says to me... Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga." Dhawan replied to his comment saying that even in pain, he has to crack a joke, before lauding Samson for his match winning innings.

In a match that was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest due to rains, Samson smashed 91 off 48 balls in an innings that included six fours and seven sixes. Dhawan on the other hand scored a 36-ball 51 and the pair put up 135 runs for the second wicket. South Africa A ended up losing the match by 36 runs.

