Nathan Lyon goes past Waqar Younis for most Test runs without half-century

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon achieved the record during the third day of the ongoing Test against Pakistan.

Nathan Lyon has been one of the most successful spinners in the longest format of the game at the moment. On Saturday, however, the 32-year-old cricketer achieved a new feat when he came to bat during Australia's first innings against Pakistan at the Gabba. Lyon, who remained unbeaten on 13 as Australia were all-out on 580, went past Waqar Younis for a unique record in Test cricket.

The Aussie cricketer now holds the record for the most number of runs without scoring a single half-century in Test matches. Younis, who has 1010 runs in Test cricket, played 120 innings without a fifty. Lyon has scored 1016 runs in 119 innings (92 Tests).

Earlier, Australia took a commanding position on the third day of the Test after bowling Pakistan out on 240 in the first innings. Centuries from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne guided the home side to 580 in the first innings. Mathew Wade, too, scored an important 60.

In the second innings, the Aussie quicks inflicted early blows on Pakistan as Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq were dismissed on 5, 8 and 0 respectively.

At the end of the day, Shan Masood (27*) and Babar Azam (20*) held the fort as the visitors trail by 276 runs.