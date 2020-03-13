Australia vs New Zealand: Three-match ODI series to be played behind closed doors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators.

Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday said a three-match one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The men's matches are to be played Friday and Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground and March 20 in Hobart.

Roberts also said that the Australian women's three-match ODI and three-match Twenty20 series tour of South Africa had been postponed indefinitely.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.