Australia retain playing XI for 2nd test; Pakistan set for changes

Image Source : AP Australia's Tim Paine, left, plays a shot past Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, during their cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday

Australia has retained an unchanged lineup for the second cricket test against Pakistan. The visitors will wait until after a training session Friday morning to make what is expected to be two changes to their XI for the day-night Adelaide Oval match.

Australia captain Tim Paine says there's no reason to change the team that beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first test in Brisbane.

“Obviously we thought we played a pretty good game of cricket last week," Paine said Thursday. “Our (bowling) attack is all feeling good and fresh and they have all got great pink ball records, so no need to change."

The first match at the Gabba ended inside four days, giving both teams an extra day of rest.

A Pakistan team official said team management would wait until just before the toss to confirm the starting XI.

There’s been widespread speculation this week that veteran seam bowler Mohammad Abbas and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will come into the Pakistan lineup.

Abbas, who would likely come in at the expense of Imran Khan, was a surprise omission from the Gabba test but took 17 wickets at an average of 10.58 the last time he played against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Paine predicted Abbas would be recalled for Pakistan.

“We're as prepared as we can be without facing him," Paine said. "We all know what he does, we've got a different side that played against him before. He's an exceptional bowler, his record would suggest that.”

___

Teams:

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: TBC.