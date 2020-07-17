Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia must put Virat Kohli under pressure early in the series: Brett Lee

Former Australia bowler Brett Lee claims Australia will be too strong on home soil in the Test series against India later this year. Lee said that the Aussie will look to get the revenge of last time when Virat Kohli and Co. registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under 2-1. The four Tests of the series are currently scheduled to be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

"To me, it's one of the best series that you can look forward to. Australian will definitely want revenge but I know that India will come out and play their style of cricket which could definitely put Australia on the ropes. I personally think Australia will be too strong on home soil," Brett Lee told IANS.

The veteran pacer also feels that Australia need to have a clear concise plans to bowl to Virat Kohli and they can put him under pressure early in the series.

Kohli finished as the third highest run-getter on the 2018-19 tour but will be definitely eying the top spot this time, especially when his head-to-head battle will be against age-old rival Steve Smith, which wasn't the case last time around.

"He is obviously a world-class player and Australia will have to make sure they've got clear concise plans to bowl to him. I think if they can put him under pressure early in the series that will allow maybe Australia to go on top of him," Lee opined.

During the 2018/19 Border Gavaskar Test series, Indian pacers were one of the prime reasons of the success. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ended the series with 21 wickets, Mohammed Shami scalped 16 wickets while Ishant Sharma also did well with 11 scalps. Lee feels that Indian pacers these days don't back down and are always up for the contest, regardless of the opposition or the conditions.

"I think with their height and agility they are able to bowl in all conditions, but it looked as though they are really up for the contest," Lee said.

Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian pace battery across formats for a while now. But the one concern that is usually raised with respect to him is his short bowling run-up. Former greats have time and again expressed concerns and stated it is difficult for Bumrah to remain injury-free with the super-fast pace that he generates with that small run-up.

"I think it's a matter of him keeping strong and doing what works for him. Obviously, with a short run-up, it does put a lot of pressure on your body but at the moment it looks as though it's working for him," the former speedster said.

