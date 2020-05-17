No bat, no problem! Anil Kumble controls the ball in style in #KeepItUp challenge

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ANIL.KUMBLE/SCREENGRAB Anil Kumble controls the ball in style in #KeepItUp challenge

India's bowling legend Anil Kumble accepted his spin partner Harbhajan Singh's 'Keep It Up' challenge in his own style. The challenge was initiated by former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh, who nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to take it.

On Saturday Harbhajan completed the challenge and nominated Kumble for it.

While other players did the challenge with the bat, Kumble accepted it and kept the ball up on his fist and post the video on his Instagram account. "Thanks @harbhajan3 for the challenge. Have modified a bit... I nominate @vvslaxman281 @virendersehwag and @rahulkl to spread the message of #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe @unitednations," he wrote.

Under normal circumstances, Anil Kumble would currently be coaching the Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the tournament to be suspended indefinitely.

In the testing time of coronavirus, Kumble is spreading awareness through his social media account. Earlier, he said that the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic is like a Test match which all the citizens of the country have to play together and emerge victorious.

"If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It's like a Test match, cricket Test matches are of five days. But this has been longer," Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

The former leg-spinner also urged people to diligently follow the instructions given by the authorities and be responsible in their behaviour so that the corona warriors, who have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, are not burdened.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage