Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh groove to Guru Randhawa's 'Suit Suit Karda' in Canada. Watch

The second season of Global T20 Canada is underway and the 'Desi Boys' are having a ball in Toronto amidst all the fun-filled cricket.

Andre Russell on Thursday shared a video on Instagram, where he along with Yuvraj Singh and the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle could be seen grooving to some Punjabi tracks with Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Suit Suit' being one of them.

While Russell shot the video and jiggled along, Gayle and Yuvraj brought the jazz on to the dance floor with their Punjabi moves, which by now are nothing new to the West Indian duo of Gayle and Russell, who spend 2 months every year in India. While Gayle currently represents the Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League, Russell is an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders set up.

While the duo of Yuvraj and Gayle set the stage alight off the field, on the field as well they have taken over Canada.

Gayle smashed an unbeaten 122 in 54 deliveries in an innings which comprised of seven fours and 12 sixes for the Vancouver Knights against Montreal Tigers.

"I’m not feeling any sweat. It’s cool conditions. To get a hundred and to post 200 on the board, I’m happy with that. Can’t be too safe here in Toronto because it’s a good wicket, small ground as well. So, we have to start well. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn’t happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won’t be easy," Gayle said after the game.

Yuvraj also showed his worth with a breezy knock against the Winnipeg Hawks for Toronto Nationals. Yuvraj smashed a 26-ball 45 and hit 2 sixes and 4 boundaries in the process.