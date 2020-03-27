Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant during lockdown

Friday, March 27, 2020
     
Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar has decided to offer free food to the jobless people during lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI PTI
Lahore Published on: March 27, 2020 11:41 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

In a heart-warming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the coronavirus outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

Former captain Shahid Afridi is also carrying out extensive relief work through his charity foundation.

the 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer.

"The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety," the veteran umpire added.

