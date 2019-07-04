Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Match 42, 2019 World Cup: Both sides aim to finish campaign on a high

Image Source : AP Follow the live updates from Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match 42, 2019 World Cup here on India TV.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Match 42, 2019 World Cup: Unable to register even a single win in the ongoing World Cup so far, Afghanistan would aim to end the tournament on a high when they face West Indies in their final group stage encounter at Headingley on Thursday. West Indies, on the other hand, have failed to produce an all-round performance, barring their opening match victory against Pakistan where they bundled out the Green Brigade for mere 105. The batsmen have failed to contribute consistently and the bowlers too have been guilty of coming out with only one plan against their opponents, making them almost ineffective on England pitches.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup: Toss at 2:30 PM

Brief Preview: The Afghanistan team came close to defeat India and Pakistan in their last two matches. However, their inability to cash-in on the crucial junctures of the game denied them with the opportunity of causing what would have been the biggest upsets in this edition of the World Cup. Windies, meanwhile, will look for inspiration to play with full intensity in their final game and end what has been a disappointing tournament on a high.