Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2019 World Cup, Live Cricket Streaming: Watch AFG vs WI Online on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports and DD Sports

Afghanistan are looking for their first win in the World Cup, and would aim to end the tournament on a high. West Indies, on the other hand, have only faced a downfall in their performances since their first match of the campaign against Pakistan. As both the sides meet in their final match of the 2019 World Cup, they'll aim to gain some respite. Follow all live cricket score and live updates of AFG vs WI here and you can watch live stream at Hotstar in India. Live match telecast is being done by Star Sports, DD Sports and Radio Television Afghanistan. You can get details such as live world cup match, Afghanistan vs West Indies Hotstar stream, Live Streaming World Cup, AFG vs WI cricket match online, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Afghanistan vs West Indies Star Sports and much more.

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Live Cricket Watch AFG vs WI Live Match on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports, DD Sports and Radio Television Afghanistan

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Afghanistan vs West Indies match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Afghanistan vs West Indies live match on TV on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English and DD Sports. For Afghanistan viewers, you can watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies clash on Radio Television Afghanistan.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Afghanistan vs West Indies live cricket Streaming Online?

You can watch Afghanistan vs West Indies live cricket streaming online on Hotstar in India.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 42, Afghanistan vs West Indies be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 42, Afghanistan vs West Indies will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 42, Afghanistan vs West Indies?

The 2019 World Cup Match 42, Afghanistan vs West Indies will be played on July 4 (Thursday).

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 42, Afghanistan vs West Indies?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of AFG vs WI, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 42 Afghanistan vs West Indies start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 42 Afghanistan vs West Indies will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 4.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs West Indies World Cup Match 42?

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran