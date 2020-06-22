'Lavish cars, millions of rupees..': Aaqib Javed names Pakistan player who offered bribes to fix matches

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan player Aaqib Javed said that his career ended early because he refused to fix matches.

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed has alleged that Saleem Pervez, another former Pakistan player used to introduce Pakistan cricketers to bookies who would offer money to throw matches. Aaqib Javed's international career ended at the age of just 25, and the former bowler said that refusing to take part in fixing was the reason behind the same.

Pervez, who died in 2013, had admitted to play the role of a middle-man between players and bookies in late 90s, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. He also offered Salim Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed $100,000 to throw a final in Sharjah, according to Qayyum inquiry in 1998. Renowned Pakistan players at the time like Wasim Akram, Saeed Anwar, Waqar Younis, Ata-ur-Rehman and Inzamam-ul-Haq were under the scanner too.

Malik and Rehman were banned for life in 2000.

“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to cricketers. I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished. Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez,” Javed was quoted as saying on a local news channel in Pakistan earlier this week.

Pervez played only one ODI for Pakistan in 1980 against West Indies. The Qayyum inquiry was a result of allegations made by Australia's Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh, who said that Salim Malik had offered them bribe during a series against Pakistan in 1994.

However, Warne insisted that he didn't know who Saleem Pervez was.

"When I came to know about fixing, I took a strong stance and stood by it. I don’t regret the fact that it shortened my career as I strongly believe in my values. People tried to sideline me from tours because of my stance and would also reprimand those people who would talk to me," Javed further said.

