Aap Ki Adalat | Shikhar Dhawan sheds light on Kohli-Dhoni relationship

India’s flamboyant opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan had a fun chat to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in the nation’s top talk show, Aap Ki Adalat on Saturday.

Dhawan, who has been one of the mainstays in the Indian team for years, talked extensively about his cricketing journey in the show. He reminisced his childhood, remembered his first international call-up, and touched upon his favourite memories during his time in the Indian cricket team.

During this time, the 33-year-old has played under two of India’s most highly successful captains in MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. While Dhoni led India to triumphs in all the three ICC tournaments, Virat became India’s most successful skipper in the longest format of the game earlier this year.

Both the captains are known to have significantly contrasting personalities, but there has always been mutual respect, appreciation and love between the two.

And, Dhawan talked in detail about the two leaders in the Indian team on Aap Ki Adalat.

"Dhoni bhai has been so successful as the captain of the side. We are all very grateful to him and respect him a lot, and same goes with Virat,” Dhawan said.

"When Virat was young, he (Dhoni) guided him immensely. Even when he became the captain, Dhoni bhai was always there to help him. It's the quality of a leader.

"It’s good to see that Virat is also showing his gratitude to him now. Both are great players."

Virat Kohli took over from MS Dhoni in the Tests in December 2014, when the wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Dhoni resigned as the captain of the team in the limited-overs in January 2017, following which Virat assumed captaincy in all the three formats.