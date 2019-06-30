2019 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal creates unwanted record during India-England clash

Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal creates unwanted record during India-England clash

Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal created an unwanted record as now leg-spinner has now become the most expensive Indian bowler in World Cup history. The leggie was smashed left, right and center during India's clash against England in Birmingham on Sunday.

Chahal conceded 88 runs in 10 overs bowled and went wicketless, which has also become his worst spell in One-Day Internationals. It was Javagal Srinath who topped the unwanted list so far as he had conceded 87 runs in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg against Australia.

In the clash, ton-up Jonny Bairstow's scathing attack on spin twins Chahal and Kuldeep Singh headlined a dominant English batting performance, leaving India with a tough 338-run chase on Sunday.

Bairstow (111 off 109 balls), along with fit-again Jason Roy (66 off 57 balls), added 160 for the first wicket on a track where Kuldeep (1/72 in 10 overs) and Chahal (0/88 in 10 overs) had a forgettable day.

Ben Stokes (79 off 54 balls) then used the platform to give the total an imposing look in a do-or-ie game for the hosts.

Mohammed Shami (5 for 69) got his maiden five-wicket haul but even he lost his bearings in the last two overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/44 in 10 overs) was amazing as ever, being the only Indian bowler to finish with a sub-5 economy rate and the only maiden of the innings.

Chahal and Kuldeep were hit for 12 fours and as many as nine sixes as they hardly got any purchase from the Edgbaston track.