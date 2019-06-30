England vs India, 2019 World Cup Live Updates: India aim to seal semis spot at England's expense

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs India, 2019 World Cup Match 38 Live Cricket Score from Edgbston IND aim to seal semis spot at ENG's expense

Hello and welcome to our coverage of match No. 38 of World Cup 2019 between England and India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. It was touted to be the battle of the big boys as India and England were tagged favourites going into the 2019 World Cup. But come Sunday, it will be a battle of survival for England as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stages when they take on Virat Kohli and boys at Edgbaston in their second last group game. On paper, the records are stacked in favour of India as the English outfit hasn't defeated them in World Cup encounters in the last 27 years, but then, cricket isn't a game played on paper. With their backs against the wall, Eoin Morgan and his boys can be expected to give it their all as they must win their match against India and then against New Zealand to make it to the semis. For India though, it will all be about keeping the momentum going as they are all but through to the knockout stages. They need just one point from three games to qualify and considering that their next two games after the England match are against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it shouldn't be a huge task, especially considering the form that the Men in Blue have shown. Follow all live updates, live cricket score of the IND vs ENG encounter here at indiatvnews.com

Looks like Kohli's got a new song to look forward to.England can rely on playing its must-win game in front of the noisiest, most passionate, drum-banging, trumpet-blasting cricket fans in the land who will cheer every mistake by the opposition. But the World Cup hosts will also have some supporters of its own in Birmingham. India's so-called Bharat Army fans are expected to outnumber England's Barmy Army supporters in a Sunday sellout at the around 25,000-capacity Edgbaston in what will feel like a home game for India.