2019 World Cup | 'We didn't deserve to win', says Eoin Morgan after shock loss to Sri Lanka

The English skipper is confident that the team will bounce back in the upcoming games, which include heavyweight clashes against Australia, India and New Zealand.

Rather than beating struggling Sri Lanka, returning to the top spot in the standings and rolling into the semifinals, Morgan's top-ranked England is now in a more delicate position.

England does have a superior record in recent seasons after a major strategic overhaul following its group-stage exit in 2015. It's an attacking revolution that has been designed to peak for England to claim its first World Cup title on home soil.

And that's what Morgan is relying on to lift his team after the deflating loss in Yorkshire. England's emphatic tournament-opening win over South Africa at the Oval was followed by an upset loss to Pakistan.

But England rebounded to beat Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan. Morgan set a world record with 17 sixes in his 148 against Afghanistan, and England improved its own mark to 25 sixes as it posted 397-6, the highest total so far in the tournament.

"We are going to lose games in the group stages. We didn't deserve to win today's game," said Morgan, adding that there was no reason for his team to lose the sense of belief it has built over the last four years. "We still need to go back to the process that's taken us to being a strong side in the world."

English batsmen faltered against the Sri Lankan attack, and Morgan blamed the lack of partnerships for the loss.

“You look at the basics of a run chase. You know, partnerships are very important. We struggled to get enough partnerships going, or one substantial one. There were a couple of individual innings. But that is not good enough to win a game," he said.

However, Morgan looked upbeat about the upcoming games, which include heavyweight clashes against Australia, India and New Zealand.

"No, I don't think it does. I think when we get beaten we tend come back quite strong. We tend to resort to being aggressive, smart, positive cricket, so let's hope that is the case on Tuesday," Morgan said.

