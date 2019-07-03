Virat Kohli posts heartwarming message for Ambati Rayudu following his retirement

Image Source : TWITTER Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier today, following the successive snubs for the World Cup squad.

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, Indian middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket earlier today. The 33-year-old Andhra Pradesh batsman was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

"I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha," Rayudu said in his mail to the BCCI.

Ever since his announcement, fans, cricketers and experts alike have come together to wish Rayudu luck for his next innings, and the latest name to add to the list is that of the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.

Virat took to Twitter to send his wishes for Ambati Rayudu.

"Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man @RayuduAmbati," Kohli wrote.

Ambati Rayudu made 55 ODI appearances for India, scoring three centuries and 10 half-centuries. He was a member of the team in their final international assignment before the World Cup against Australia.