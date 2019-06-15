2019 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aaron Finch smashes 14th ODI ton, breaks Ricky Ponting's record

Image Source : AP Aaron Finch lights up Oval with thunderous 14th ODI ton

Aaron Finch may have lost a fifth toss in a row in this tournament but it seems like the Australia skipper made up for that by smashing his 14th ODI century against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Saturday. The swashbuckler was rampant right from ball one after Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

Finch scored his 14th ODI century off 97 balls, his third this year. On reaching the three-digit number, the skipper took off after that and went on to smash 153 before being dismissed by Isuru Udana on the 42.4 over.

His 153 has now become the highest ever score by an Australian captain in a World Cup match. The previous record was held by former skipper Ricky Ponting , who slammed 140 runs off 121 balls against India in the 2003 World Cup final.

Finch survived an lbw video review in the 12th on the umpire's not out call, and has otherwise played a brilliant innings that has been signalled over the last two weeks. He scored 66 against Afghanistan, and 82 against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Along with Finch, former skipper Steve Smith smashed a fifty as well before being sent back by a yorker through veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Australia will look cruise past Sri Lanka after the Aussies held their nerves to beat Pakistan in a close encounter which could have gone either way. David Warner silenced his critics on smashing a century on a tough wicket against Pakistan. Finch went on to score 82 runs after Pakistan elected to bowl as well.