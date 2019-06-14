Friday, June 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Play positive cricket against Amir and Wahab: Tendulkar's advice to Indian batters ahead of Pakistan clash

Play positive cricket against Amir and Wahab: Tendulkar's advice to Indian batters ahead of Pakistan clash

Sachin Tendulkar said Pakistan have a very potent fast bowling line-up, consisting of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, and they will look to target Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

IANS IANS
Nottingham Published on: June 14, 2019 12:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has warned Virat Kohli's men to exercise caution against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in marquee World Cup clash on Sunday in Manchester.

According to Tendulkar, Pakistan have a very potent fast bowling line-up, consisting of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, and they will look to target Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them.

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on," Tendulkar told India Today after India's match against New Zealand was washed out at Trent Bridge.

"But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

Amir was brilliant against Australia in the match that Pakistan lost by 41 runs in Taunton. The left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5/30 and made sure the defending champions could not set a total of around 350, which looked highly probable at one stage of the game.

Tendulkar advised Indian batsmen not to have a negative mindset against Amir and play their natural game.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different," said the 46-year-old.

"We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who has been sidelined because of a fractured thumb and in his place K.L. Rahul will open the innings with Rohit.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryEngland vs West Indies, 2019 World Cup: Watch ENG vs WI, Live match online on Hotstar and Star Sports 1, 2 Next Story  