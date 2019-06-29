2019 World Cup: Team India lodge protest with hotel after guests invade players' privacy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India lodge protest with hotel after guests invade players' privacy

Three guests, who were believed to be from India, were warned by the hotel staff at the Hyatt Regency in Bridge Street, Birmingham on Friday after they were found guilty of violating the Indian cricket team's privacy at the hotel.

According to reports in The Telegraph, the Indian team management complained to the hotel staff the guests invaded their privacy and even clicked photos of the family members of the Indian team members without their consent.

The report added that around 4.30 PM UK time the same guests were seen shouting in an aggressive manner in the lobby of the hotel, where the Indian players have put up ahead of their match against England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Following the incidents, a member the Indian team management requested the hotel staff to mark them as persona non grata -- an unacceptable or unwelcome person.

The report further stated that the hotel authorities warned the three for their unacceptable behavior and promised the team management that they will be given complete privacy during the course of their stay in Birmingham.

ICC so far has not deployed additional security personnel in the hotels of all participating teams and the safety of the players is on the hotel's own security.

Team India however, didn't loo bothered as they had a busy day shooting for the launch of their 'Away' jersey ahead of the England game, where they will wear it for the first time.

A win on Sunday against England would see India confirm their qualification for the semi-finals with two games to spare against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. A loss, however, would mean they will need to win at least one of their next two games to go through without a shadow of a doubt.