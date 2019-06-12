2019 World Cup: Aaron Finch looking forward to playing cricket in Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch looking forward to playing cricket in Pakistan

Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday that he would "love to play" in Pakistan.

"It's such a wonderful country. You hear of stories of guys who played there in the past that said how amazing it is to play there," Finch told reporters on the eve of Australia's 2019 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Finch cited the experiences of players who were part of the Pakistan Super League matches that were played in the country. "The fans that travel, that support Pakistan are so passionate, we see," said Finch. "When the Pakistan Super League was played there, the fans were selling out grounds in minutes.

"From all reports, the guys who played there said it was an amazing time to play cricket in Pakistan, just for them to have cricket back in their home country where there's so much love and passion for the game is incredible."

While international cricket has largely been absent in Pakistan since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore during a Test series, Australia have not toured the country since 1998/99. Since 2008, the only international teams to have played in Pakistan are Zimbabwe in 2015/16 for a lone T20I and West Indies for three T20Is in 2018. A World XI team captained by South African skipper Faf Du Plessis and featuring Australia's current Test captain Tim Paine toured Pakistan for three T20Is in 2017.

"I'm sure that all countries and the ICC and everyone involved is doing their due diligence in making sure that security and everything is looked at to make sure that when cricket is ready to go back to Pakistan," said Finch.