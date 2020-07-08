Image Source : PIXABAY Sky Full of Stars: Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn can be seen with naked eyes in the sky for next few days

In the last few days the earth has witnessed 2 lunar eclipses (June 5 and July 5) and 1 historic solar eclipse on June 21. But there is more to look forward to if you are one of those people who loves gazing at the sky. In the next few days, out felow planets Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn and later even Mars will be visible in the Sky.

As per NASA report, July 8, 2020 (today), will be when the brightest of the planets, Venus, reaches its greatest brilliancy (a geometric approximation of its greatest brightness). The bright star appearing to the lower left of Venus will be Aldebaran. Also, the planet Mercury should begin emerging from the glow of dawn about 30 minutes before sunrise, appearing low on the horizon in the east-northeast.

Venus and Aldebaran will appear at their closest to each other on the morning of Sunday, July 12, 2020, about 1 degree apart.

Starting the morning of Thursday, July 16, 2020, the planet Mercury will be above the horizon at the time morning twilight begins, making all five of the naked eye planets visible (if you have a clear view of Mercury on the horizon in the east-northeast and Jupiter and Saturn on the horizon in the southwest).

Mercury will appear at its highest above the horizon at the time morning twilight begins on the morning of Sunday, July 26, 2020, after which Mercury will begin shifting towards the glow of dawn again.

Monday, July 27, 2020, will be the last morning that Jupiter will be above the horizon at the time morning twilight begins.

