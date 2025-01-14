ISRO chief: V Narayanan succeeds S Somanath, takes over as new head of Indian space agency

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO/X ISRO new chairman V Narayanan

V Narayanan has taken over as the chairman of ISRO, succeeding S Somanath, as announced by the Space Agency. According to a statement from ISRO, Dr. V Narayanan, a Distinguished Scientist of the Apex Grade, officially assumed the roles of Secretary in the Department of Space, Chairman of the Space Commission, and Chairman of ISRO on January 13, 2025.

Before stepping into this new position, Narayanan was the Director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a crucial site focused on developing propulsion systems for launch vehicles and spacecraft. He had also played a significant role as the Chairman of the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) for the Gaganyaan programme, which is India’s ambitious human spaceflight initiative.

Having joined ISRO in 1984, Narayanan has made substantial contributions to various Indian space missions over the years. He became the Director of LPSC in January 2018, solidifying his reputation in rocket and spacecraft propulsion technologies.

Coming from modest beginnings, Narayanan is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, where he earned his M. Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and PhD in Aerospace Engineering. He received a Silver Medal for ranking first in his M. Tech programme and was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and the Life Fellowship Award in 2023 from IIT Kharagpur.

Prior to joining ISRO, he had brief stints at TI Diamond Chain Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

During his extensive career at ISRO, spanning over 40 years, Narayanan has made groundbreaking contributions, particularly in cryogenic technology. When India was denied access to cryogenic technology for the GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, he engineered the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, and contributed to the establishment of infrastructure and test facilities, which were vital for the operational use of the Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS).

As the project director for the C25 cryogenic project for the LVM3 vehicle, he led the development of a critical cryogenic stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine, which proved essential for the vehicle's successful maiden launch. His academic work in his M. Tech and PhD greatly influenced the advancement of these systems, positioning India as one of only six countries with indigenous cryogenic technology.

Narayanan has also been instrumental in India's lunar missions, directing efforts for Chandrayaan-2 and 3, where he oversaw the development of the Liquid Stage, the C25 Cryogenic Stage, and other propulsion systems that enabled successful Moon missions.

For the PSLV C57/Aditya L1 mission, he managed the realization of the second and fourth stages and other propulsion aspects that positioned the spacecraft into a halo orbit at L1, marking India as the fourth nation to study the Sun successfully.

In the Gaganyaan programme, he significantly contributed to human-rating the LVM3 vehicle and developing several systems, including cryogenic stages and life support systems. He chaired the Gaganyaan Certification Board, responsible for overseeing the certification process for various systems involved.

Under his guidance, ISRO has progressed in developing next-generation propulsion systems, including a 200-tonne thrust LOX-Kerosene semi-cryogenic rocket and a 110-tonne thrust LOX-Methane engine, along with electric and green propulsion systems for spacecraft.

Additionally, he has steered the propulsion systems for upcoming missions such as the Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS). He is recognized as a Fellow of several prestigious organizations, including the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Aeronautical Society of India, and the Astronautical Society of India.

Inputs from PTI