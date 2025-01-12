SpaDeX mission: Satellites moved back to safe distance after 'closing in 3 meters for handshake'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ISRO SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m

SpaDeX mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a trial docking attempt under its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission early on Sunday. During the trial, two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), successfully manoeuvred to a distance of 15 meters and then came just three meters to each other.

ISRO said that after the trial, the docking process has been stopped and satellites moved back to a safe distance. ISRO said, "A trial attempt to reach up to 15 m and further to 3 m is done. Moving back spacecraft to a safe distance. The docking process will be done after analysing data further."

Two satellites 'closing in for exciting handshake'

The two satellites launched by ISRO to perform space docking experiment were 15 metres apart and closing in for an "exciting handshake", the space agency said on Sunday. The two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are in good condition.

"At 15 metres, we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake," ISRO said in a post on X.

SpaDeX mission

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, launched on December 30, aims to showcase in-space docking using small spacecraft. The PSLV C60 rocket carrying the two 220-kilogramme satellites lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, with the spacecraft placed into a 475-kilometre circular orbit.

A successful demonstration of SpaDeX will position India as the fourth nation to master these advanced technologies, critical for future missions like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and lunar astronaut landings.

