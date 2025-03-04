SpaceX's Starship launch halted at last minute due to technical issues, Elon Musk reacts The countdown got down to the 40-second mark, but it was halted because of issues with the 403-foot (123-metre) rocket, the world's largest and most powerful.

SpaceX's highly anticipated Starship launch faced a last-minute setback on Monday, as technical problems forced mission controllers to call off the attempt just 40 seconds before liftoff. The mega rocket, standing at an impressive 403 feet (123 meters), was poised for a dramatic comeback following an explosion during its last test flight.

The exact nature of the issue was not immediately disclosed, but SpaceX engineers quickly stepped in to assess the problem. Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, is central to Elon Musk's SpaceX ambitious plans for deep-space exploration, including future missions to Mars.

Starship was supposed to blast off from the southern tip of Texas with four mock satellites on board for a space-skimming test flight. If the problems can be fixed quickly, another launch attempt could come Tuesday, according to SpaceX. The last Starship demo ended in an explosion over the Atlantic in January, with flaming debris streaming over the Turks and Caicos. NASA has already booked Starship for astronaut moon landings later this decade.

Elon Musk's reaction

"Standing down from today’s flight test attempt. Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly," read a post on X by SpaceX. Reacting to it, Elon Musk said, "Too many question marks about this flight and then we were 20 bar low on ground spin start pressure. Best to destack, inspect both stages and try again in a day or two."