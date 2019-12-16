Solar Eclipse 2019: 'Ring of fire' to be visible in India next week. Date, Time, When and where to watch

Solar Eclipse 2019: 'Ring of fire' to be visible in India next week.

Solar Eclipse 2019: India will witness a Solar Eclipse next week. The celestial event or the Ring of fire will be visible over Earth's eastern hemisphere. The astronomical phenomenon will be the last solar eclipse of the year. Not just in India, the solar eclipse can be seen in other parts of the world including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sumatra, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Northern Marina Islands, Sri Lanka and Borneo.

Solar Eclipse 2019: What is the Ring of fire

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between the sun and the earth, and casts a shadow over the earth. The solar eclipse to be seen next week will be 'annular'. The annular solar eclipse, or the Ring of fire, takes place when the moon covers the sun from its center, leaving its outer edges visible which will form the 'Ring of Fire'.

Solar Eclipse 2019: When will the 'Ring of Fire' be visible/Date, Time

The Ring of Fire or Solar Eclipse 2019 will be visible on December 26. The solar eclipse will begin at 8.04 am. The annular phase will begin at 9.24 am. The maximum point of eclipse will be at 9.26 am when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse will end at 9.27 am. The partial eclipse will end at 11.05 am when the moon leaves the edges of the sun.

Where to watch Solar Eclipse 2019:

Best places in India to watch Solar Eclipse on December 26:

According to reports, Kerala's Cheruvathur will be among the best places to witness the December 26 Solar Eclipse or the Ring of Fire. Infact, Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district is believed to be among the few places of the world where the eclipse will be most clearly seen. Solar eclipse 2019 will also be visible in Karnataka's Mangaluru, Palakkad, Thalassery, Kozhikode in Kerala and Ootacamund, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappali and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

How to watch Solar Eclipse on December 26:

People are advised to not observe the solar eclipse from naked eyes. They should put on sunglasses to observe the celestial phenomenon.