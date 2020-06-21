Image Source : PIXABAY Solar Eclipse 2020: Why you should not watch with naked eyes

India will witness a historic annular solar eclipse today. To put in context, it is only one of 5 times that an annular solar eclipse will be visible from India in the next 100 years. But you should not watch it with naked eyes.

Why not to watch Solar Eclipse 2020 with naked eyes?

The reason why people are advised not to watch the Solar Eclipse 2020 with naked eyes is that when the Moon in direcly between the Earth and the Sun, the rays from the Sun that reach the Earth are more powerful and can permanently damage our retina (most important part of the eye). When the Sun comes from behind the Moon the rays can surprise you and penetrate your eyes before you have a chance to look away.

This is even worse than when you normally look away from the sun because during the total eclipse, it is dark out, and your pupil, therefore, dilates so that it can let in enough light to get a good picture. Then, when the sun reappears and starts flooding the area with really bright light, not only are you staring straight at it, but your eye is in a state where it is wide open, and actively trying to let in as much light as possible.

So do not look at the Sun directly during the Solar Eclipse 2020.

