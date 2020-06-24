Image Source : CHRIS CASSIDY TWITTER NASA astronaut releases stunning Solar Eclipse 2020 images from space

Solar Eclipse 2020 was one of the historic eclipses in India. This was one of only 5 such instances in the next 100 years when an annular solar eclipse will be viewed from India. Beautiful 'Ring of Fire' was seen in several cities that were directly under the annularity belt of the eclipse.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has released images of the eclipse from the space. Images show Sun's shadow being cases on earth by the Moon's intervention.

"Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020," Cassidy tweeted.

Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020

