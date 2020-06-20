Image Source : X JUBIER Solar Eclipse 2020: Will Delhi-NCR see Maximum Solar Eclipse?

The historic Annular Solar Eclipse will be observed from India tomorrow -- Sunday, June 21, 2020. It is historic because it will be one of only 5 maximum solar eclipses that will be visible from India in the next 100 years. But will Delhites be able to experience the historic Solar Eclipse 2020?

The rare eclipse on Sunday will be witnessed at its maximum from Joshimath—a city in Uttrakhand. The annularity belt of the eclipse—the region where the annular eclipse can be seen—will start from Rajasthan and pass through Haryana-Punjab-Uttarakhand. In addition to these places, Kurukshetra near New Delhi will also be able to witness the annularity. At the maximum time, nearly 98% of the solar disc would be occulted, which will lead to the formation of a Thin Ring of Fire in the sky.

Will Delhi-NCR witness a Maximum Solar Eclipse?

Unfortunately not, Delhi-NCR does not lay on the annularity belt and hence will not witness the Total Solar Eclipse. Delhites can however bear witness to a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from Delhi-NCR. This event will take place sometime around noon.

Other upcoming eclipses that can be seen from Delhi

Eclipse Visibility From New Delhi Visibility Worldwide 21 Jun 2020 Partial Solar Eclipse Annular Solar Eclipse South/East Europe, Much of Asia, North in Australia, Much of Africa, Pacific, Indian Ocean 26 May 2021 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Total Lunar Eclipse South/East Asia, Australia, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica 19 Nov 2021 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Partial Lunar Eclipse Much of Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic 25 Oct 2022 Partial Solar Eclipse Partial Solar Eclipse Europe, South/West Asia, North/East Africa, Atlantic 8 Nov 2022 Partial Lunar Eclipse Total Lunar Eclipse North/East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, Much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage