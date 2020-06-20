Image Source : AP Solar Eclipse 2020: Chennai to witness partial solar eclipse on June 21

Sky-gazers in the city will get to witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday from 10.22 am to 1.41 pm. About 34 per cent of the disk of the sun will be covered by the moon at the maximum eclipse. People in other parts of Tamil Nadu such as Vellore and Coimbatore can witness the eclipse a few minutes earlier, said sources at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre here.

Unlike in the past, the centre has not made arrangements for people to watch the partial solar eclipse in the metro owing to the complete lockdown.

The centre warned people that it is unsafe to observe the sun directly as it could cause injuries to the retina and a safe method to watch the eclipse would be through projections.

Binoculars or small telescopes can be used to project a magnified image of the sun on a white card.

