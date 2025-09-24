Scientists discover new dinosaur in Argentina, shedding light on ancient predator's diet New dinosaur fossil uncovered in Argentina sheds light on ancient predators. It provides insight into mysterious group of predators.

Scientists in Argentina have unearthed a new dinosaur species, a powerful, 23-foot-long predator from a mysterious group of dinosaurs called megaraptorans. The discovery, which includes a fossilized crocodile bone near the dinosaur's jaws, offers new insights into the creature's diet and was announced Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The new species, named Joaquinraptor casali, belongs to a family of dinosaurs known for their stretched-out skulls and "huge and very powerful claws," according to Lucio Ibiricu of the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Paleontology, who was part of the discovery team. Megaraptorans once prowled across what is now South America, Australia, and parts of Asia, splitting off into different species over millions of years.

Timeline unclear

While their hunting methods and place on the evolutionary timeline have long been unclear due to incomplete fossil records, this new find "fills a major gap by providing one of the most complete skeletons yet," said Federico Agnolin with the Argentine Museum of Natural Science Bernardino Rivadavia, who was not involved in the research.

Skull, arm, leg discovered

The fossil, uncovered at the Lago Colhué Huapi rock formation in Patagonia, includes a partial skull, as well as arm, leg, and tail bones. Scientists believe the creature likely lived between 66 and 70 million years ago, near the time of the dinosaur extinction, and was at least 19 years old when it died.

The ancient crocodile leg bone found near the dinosaur's mouth could provide valuable clues about whether the new species was the top predator on the humid, prehistoric flood plains.

Ibiricu named the dinosaur in memory of his young son, Joaquin. Despite his son not having yet developed an interest in dinosaurs, Ibiricu believes he would have appreciated the honour. “All children love dinosaurs, so he would probably be a fan too,” he said.

