SARS, COVID-19 infection builds protective immunity against rechallenge in rhesus macaques

Image Source : AP Researchers observe protective immunity for SARSCOV-2 in humans after infection.

Humans can build immunity for coronavirus either by way of natural infection or via vaccine, says researchers on the basis of two studies in macaques that have offered hope that humans could develop protective immunity against SARSCOV2.

It is very important to understand the pattern of these deadly disease in order to develop a vaccine that can work as anti-body and help at ending the global pandemic. In order to understand whether infection or exposure to SARSCOV2 helps the human to build a protective immunity, researchers developed a rhesus macaque model of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Observations were that macaques had high viral loads in the upper and lower respiratory tract, humoral and cellular immune responses, and pathologic evidence of viral pneumonia. After clearances, animals were re-challenged with SARS-CoV-2 who showed 5 log10 reductions in median viral loads in bronchoalveolar lavage and nasal mucosa compared with primary infection, as reported by Science Magazine

As an outcome of SARS-CoV-2 re-challenge, the data show protective immunity for the infection was induced against re-exposure in nonhuman primates.

