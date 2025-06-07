Russia secures patent for launching drones directly from an orbital station This technology is scheduled for testing at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) and is anticipated to play a key role in upcoming lunar exploration missions.

Russia has patented a technology aimed at launching automatic spacecraft from an orbital station, with the intention of creating the world's first drone platform equipped with robots for its maintenance. This technology is set to be tested at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) and is expected to be used in lunar exploration efforts. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov informed President Vladimir Putin during a recent meeting that Russia must achieve a planned transition to its own orbital station module-by-module by 2030. Manturov described the ROS as a unique development for the world, noting that it would be the first drone platform supported by robotic maintenance, highlighting that this is a patented innovation of the Russian Federation.

The televised meeting, chaired by Putin, was focused on assessing progress in various national projects, including those related to space. Manturov mentioned that testing this technology would enable its application within the lunar program.

Currently, work is in progress to develop the ROS, which is targeted for deployment in a near-polar orbit between 2027 and 2033. The launch of the scientific and power module (SPM), the initial segment of the ROS, is scheduled for late 2027. Additionally, the universal-node, gateway, and base modules are planned for launch by 2030, which will collectively form the core structure of the station.

The second phase of constructing the station will involve docking two target modules between 2031 and 2033. The launch of Russia's orbital station is anticipated to coincide with the deorbiting of the International Space Station by 2030, which has provided extensive experience in collaborative space partnerships between Roscosmos and other international entities.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will use for his journey to the International Space Station (ISS), is ready for launch. This vehicle is built to carry four astronauts and will return them safely to Earth after their mission. It has just arrived at the hangar at pad 39A in Florida, where preparations are underway for its upcoming trip into space.

