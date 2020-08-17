Monday, August 17, 2020
     
Rare squirrel spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi

A rare squirrel, who uses fur of her claw as a parachute, spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi. The state's Forest Research Center's survey has seen her in 18 of 13 forest divisions, while Wooly squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in IUCN Red List. 

New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2020 12:21 IST
Image Source : ANI

