Image Source : ANI Rare squirrel spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi

A rare squirrel, who uses fur of her claw as a parachute, spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi. The state's Forest Research Center's survey has seen her in 18 of 13 forest divisions, while Wooly squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in IUCN Red List.

Uttarakhand: A rare squirrel, who uses fur of her claw as a parachute, spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi.



State's Forest Research Center's survey has seen her in 18 of 13 forest divisions, while Wooly squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in IUCN Red List pic.twitter.com/QOC3oEKfXR — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

More to follow

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage