NISAR Earth observation satellite launch set for July 30, confirms ISRO chief NISAR, or NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is a dual-frequency Earth observation satellite. It will be launched later this month.

New Delhi:

The unique Earth observation satellite NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) will be launched on July 30 via the GSLV-F16, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan stated. NISAR weighs 2,392 kg and is a one-of-a-kind Earth observation satellite. It's the first to observe Earth with a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band), both utilising NASA’s 12-meter unfurlable mesh reflector antenna, integrated into ISRO’s modified 13k satellite bus.

According to the space agency, NISAR will observe Earth with a 242 km swath and high spatial resolution, using SweepSAR technology for the first time. The launch will occur from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

"The Earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA, will be sent into space on July 30 by the GSLV-F16 rocket made in India," said Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman V. Narayanan.

It will be launched into an orbit 740 km away. The satellite can capture images of Earth 24 hours a day in all weather conditions, detect landslides, aid in disaster management, and monitor climate change, he told reporters at the airport on Sunday night.

"The satellite will benefit India, the U.S., and the entire world… it is also crucial for monitoring Earth’s natural resources," he added.

Gaganyaan Mission update

Regarding Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight mission, Narayanan announced that a humanoid, named Vyommitra, will be sent into space this December. Once that mission proves successful, two more uncrewed missions will be launched next year. Following these successes, the Gaganyaan Mission will launch in March 2027, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Shubbhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian astronaut to step onto the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla was launched to the ISS on June 25 on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket. He spent 18 days on the ISS conducting various experiments.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat: Space startups coming at fast pace, now over 200 in India, says PM Modi