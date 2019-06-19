Image Source : NASA This spectacular blue crater discovered on Mars surface leaves scientists in awe

Nasa's Mars orbiter has discovered a 50 feet wide crater on the surface of the planet. This crater has left scientist in awe with many of them going on record in saying, "it was unlike anything they had ever seen before".

The image taken by a high-resolution camera mounted on the orbiter from a distance of 250 km was taken back in April.

According to the scientists, the dark zone in the photo indicates the area where dust was shifted off the surface. The bluish tint may or may not indicate exposed ice previously hidden under the Martian dust.

The social media was also amused to see this one of a kind crater with many of them reacting in a humourously fascinated way.

Here are some of the social media reactions to this photo

KABOOM! Before and after images of a meteorite forming a brand new impact crater on Mars. Sometime between 18 Feb 2017 and 20 March 2019. pic.twitter.com/TWXtUoP5NA — Peter Grindrod (@Peter_Grindrod) June 12, 2019

Bam! Fresh Crater Spied on Mars — and It Looks Spectacular https://t.co/8JgTxb3hyV pic.twitter.com/aU5UgKZqm8 — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) June 17, 2019

TIL there is a scientist by the name of Bray whose team is studying the surface of Mars... including the Hellas Basin.@SpaceNerdAtWork @HiRISEhttps://t.co/Kyqv992dg5 — Andrew Hopps (@kingkeoua) June 17, 2019

The photo is very real, the object unfortunately landed on a member of The Blue Man Group — Mr. Morefun (@Mr_Morefun) June 17, 2019