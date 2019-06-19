Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
This spectacular blue crater discovered on Mars surface leaves scientists in awe

The image taken by a high-resolution camera mounted on the orbiter from a distance of 250 km was taken back in April.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 0:03 IST
This spectacular blue crater discovered on Mars surface
Image Source : NASA

This spectacular blue crater discovered on Mars surface leaves scientists in awe

Nasa's Mars orbiter has discovered a 50 feet wide crater on the surface of the planet. This crater has left scientist in awe with many of them going on record in saying, "it was unlike anything they had ever seen before".

The image taken by a high-resolution camera mounted on the orbiter from a distance of 250 km was taken back in April.

According to the scientists, the dark zone in the photo indicates the area where dust was shifted off the surface. The bluish tint may or may not indicate exposed ice previously hidden under the Martian dust.

The social media was also amused to see this one of a kind crater with many of them reacting in a humourously fascinated way.

Here are some of the social media reactions to this photo

ALSO READ| Moon keeps secrets of Sun, even of life on earth: NASA

 

 

