J-K CM Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of poaching NC's MLAs, saffron party gives ultimatum: 'Prove or apologise'

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of toppling the National Conference government by offering money to buy his MLAs. Abdullah addressed a workers convention and alleged a Supreme Court lawyer, linked to the BJP, of poaching his MLAs.

"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After greed for money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors, 'Come with us, and we will give you statehood. God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry, and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," Abdullah said.

BJP reacts to the claim

Meanwhile, the saffron party asked the Jammu and Kashmir CM to prove the charges or issue a public apology. BJP spokesperson and MLA R S Pathania accused Abdullah of trying to divert public attention from his government's alleged failures by raising "baseless" allegations against his party. "Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should disclose the names of the MLAs who were allegedly offered money, identify the BJP leaders involved, and reveal when and where the alleged offers were made," he said.

"If such a serious incident occurred, why was it not reported to the investigating agencies? An elected chief minister cannot make such allegations without placing evidence before the authorities," he added.

Pathania demands Abdullah to apologise

The MLA further accused the state CM of distracting people from the government's performance and claimed that the National Conference had failed to fulfil the commitments it made to the people of the state.

"The National Conference received a five-year mandate but has been exposed within the first year itself. It has failed to honour its promises. Corruption has increased, and a transfer industry is flourishing under this government," he alleged.

Pathania also demanded Abdullah's apJology, saying that the BJP would move to court if he failed to either produce evidence or withdraw his allegations. "Our public demand is that Omar Abdullah should apologise. If he does not, the BJP will file a defamation case against him for making misleading and unsubstantiated allegations intended to create confusion among the people," he said.

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